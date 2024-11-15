Morgan State set to launch nuclear engineering program

BALTIMORE — There's a new program coming to Morgan State University.

The university received a $5 million grant to establish a nuclear engineering program focused on developing skilled minority professionals.

Over the next five years, the project initiative will seek to increase the number of graduates and postdoctoral students in the nuclear engineering field.

In the United States, minority representation in this field is significantly low.

Demographic data indicates that the largest racial group in this field is white, comprising about 73% of the workforce.

“Our students are eager to enhance their research capabilities, thereby furthering the ongoing scientific inquiry within our nation and making meaningful advancements in improving the quality of life for others," stated Stephen Egarievwe, Ph.D., associate dean for Research at the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering and principal investigator for the project.