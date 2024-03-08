Morgan State responds to student accusing security guard of sexual harassment

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is responding to a viral video of a student accusing one of their security guards of sexual harassment.
The female student told her story in a video posted to TikTok.
She claims a guard on campus has repeatedly made sexual advances towards her, even asking her out to dinner.
The student says she notified her school chairman of the incident, but was laughed at.
In response to the video, Morgan released a statement calling the allegations "troubling" and non-representative of the university's values.
The full statement can be found below:
Dear Morgan Community,
Last night, the existence of troubling, widely-circulated video on social media was brought to the attention of the MSU Police Department and University Administrators. The alleged improper behaviors described in the video do not represent Morgan's core values, and the matter is currently being thoroughly investigated. The safety and well-being of the members of our community is and will continue to be top priority.
Morgan State University