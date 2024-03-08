Morgan State responds to student accusing security guard of sexual harassment

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is responding to a viral video of a student accusing one of their security guards of sexual harassment.

The female student told her story in a video posted to TikTok.

She claims a guard on campus has repeatedly made sexual advances towards her, even asking her out to dinner.

The student says she notified her school chairman of the incident, but was laughed at.

In response to the video, Morgan released a statement calling the allegations "troubling" and non-representative of the university's values.

The full statement can be found below: