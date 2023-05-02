Morgan State President David Wilson gets contract extended through 2030

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University's Board of Regents voted unanimously to extend President David Wilson's contract through 2030.

The contract would make Wilson the fourth-longest-tenured president in Morgan State's history.

Wilson was appointed as the 10th president of Morgan in July of 2010.

Since his appointment, enrollment has increased to 9,300 students with consecutive record freshmen classes of 2,288 in 2021 and 2,203 in 2022.

Forty new academic programs have been added since 2010, which increased the university's total to 140 programs available.

“There’s a lot more work to be done. We’re building a research powerhouse here at Morgan, and the pieces we’re putting in place now, along with the work that is being undertaken, will enable the University to continue making a consequential impact on the communities we serve, long after my stewardship has concluded,” said President Wilson. “It is a profound honor to serve as president at one of the nation’s best and fastest-rising universities. I am humbled by and appreciative of the Board of Regents’ continued trust in my capabilities and vision as president. Their support of the direction this University is headed under current leadership is laudable.”

This July will mark Wilson's 13th year as president.