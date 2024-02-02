Watch Now
Morgan State partners with Spike Lee for summer internship program

Morgan State University
Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 02, 2024
BALTIMORE — Morgan State University's School of Global Journalism and Communication is partnering with Spike Lee to create a multimedia summer internship program.

The school is partnering with Lee's 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks agency and The Gersh Agency.

The goal of the internship is to prepare students to be hired with a full-time position in the film industry after graduating.

This announcement comes as the school celebrates its 10th anniversary as a school of journalism and mass communication.

Interns will receive mentoring from The Gersh Agency. Their agency includes award-winning actors, writers and producers.

The partnership aims to increase the amount of HBCU grads in the film industry.

