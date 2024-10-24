Morgan State packing thousands of meals for people in need

BALTIMORE — More than 550 volunteers are expected to gather on Morgan State University to pack thousands of meals for those in need.

This is taking place in observance of National Hunger Action Month and 9/11 Day, on Friday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. And also from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Students and others serving as volunteers are expected to package close to 100,000 meals, which will be donated to multiple nonprofits.

If the goal is met, 50,000 non-perishables will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank while the rest will go to other colleges in universities in the Baltimore area.

Volunteers can sign up for the morning or afternoon shift.