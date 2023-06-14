Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Morgan State investigating professor who allegedly solicited $5 million from Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guards
AP
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records but will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors, authorities said Friday, May 21, 2021. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Jeffrey Epstein Prison Guards
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 09:52:24-04

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is investigating an associate math professor over potential misconduct allegations.

Dr. Jonathan Farley is accused of soliciting a $5 million donation from a jailed Jeffrey Epstein back in 2019.

Farley reportedly reached out to the disgraced financier just three weeks before he died in prison.

In a statement the university said Farley's actions were done "of his own volition and without the expressive knowledge and/or permission of Morgan State University."

They added "At no time has Morgan State University sought out and/or solicited Jeffrey Epstein for contributions or donations of any kind. Nor has the University empowered any of its employees or agents of the University to solicit contributions or donations from Jeffrey Epstein on its behalf."

At the time Epstein had just been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges.

Morgan State said they would also use the investigation to reinforce "university protocols and procedures as it relates to the solicitation of private contributions by University faculty and staff."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices