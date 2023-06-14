Morgan State investigating professor who allegedly solicited $5 million from Jeffrey Epstein

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is investigating an associate math professor over potential misconduct allegations.

Dr. Jonathan Farley is accused of soliciting a $5 million donation from a jailed Jeffrey Epstein back in 2019.

Farley reportedly reached out to the disgraced financier just three weeks before he died in prison.

In a statement the university said Farley's actions were done "of his own volition and without the expressive knowledge and/or permission of Morgan State University."

They added "At no time has Morgan State University sought out and/or solicited Jeffrey Epstein for contributions or donations of any kind. Nor has the University empowered any of its employees or agents of the University to solicit contributions or donations from Jeffrey Epstein on its behalf."

At the time Epstein had just been convicted of federal sex trafficking charges.

Morgan State said they would also use the investigation to reinforce "university protocols and procedures as it relates to the solicitation of private contributions by University faculty and staff."