Morgan State grad duo holds meet and greet for foodies

TOWSON, Md. — Two Morgan State graduate chefs teamed up to get foodies "lost in the sauce."

Mr. Fries Man owner Jaquetta Bradley launched a new wing flavor with wingzaa mambo sauce, owned by fellow Morgan grad Larry Swayne.

The two set up a meet and greet at Mr. Fries' York Road location in Towson to show off the sauce.

He says the sauce has been a life long labor of love.

"I perfected this over a lifetime. People always want to know how long it took to come up with the recipe. A lifetime of experiences and memories eating mambo sauce goes into this bottle, and I think that's why it is magic," said Swayne.

Swayne has been featured on Food Network's Food Court Wars and the cooking channel's Pizza Outside The Box.

He told WMAR that his mambo sauce will be in stores in Maryland and D.C. over the next six months.