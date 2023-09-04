Watch Now
Morgan State Bears named FCS National Team of the Week

Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 04, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Morgan State football team has been named the FCS National Team of the Week after they upset No. 16 Richmond in Saturday's season opener.

Not only was this a nationally ranked upset, this is their first season-opening win since 2012.

This MEAC team, which finished 4-7 in coach Damon Wilson's first season last year, limited Richmond to 264 yards of offense, forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

Morgan State looks to keep the momentum building as they take on Akron next.

