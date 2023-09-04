Morgan State Bears named FCS National Team of the Week

BALTIMORE — The Morgan State football team has been named the FCS National Team of the Week after they upset No. 16 Richmond in Saturday's season opener.

Not only was this a nationally ranked upset, this is their first season-opening win since 2012.

HUGE HONOR for Morgan State football:



The Bears have been named the FCS National Team of the Week.



Morgan upset No. 16 Richmond in Saturday's season opener.



Congrats to @MorganStBears and @MorganStCoach! — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) September 4, 2023

This MEAC team, which finished 4-7 in coach Damon Wilson's first season last year, limited Richmond to 264 yards of offense, forced four turnovers and had five sacks.

Morgan State looks to keep the momentum building as they take on Akron next.