Morgan State awards record number of scholarships to students

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University reports more than 2,500 students received support through the Morgan State University Foundation.

The foundation awarded a record-topping $5.8 million in scholarships to students.

“It has been an exceptional year for our university, marked by the remarkable success of our scholarship program through the University's foundation. We are proud to have awarded our deserving students a record number of scholarships, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams and profoundly impact their communities,” said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University.

The $5.8 million in scholarships awarded through the Foundation are distinct from those distributed by the University’s Office of Financial Aid.

The previous record for Foundation scholarships awarded stood at $5.1 million during the 2022-23 academic school year.