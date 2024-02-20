Morgan State and The World Vs. Climate Change

BALTIMORE — Captain Planet may not be coming to save the world from climate change, but Morgan State University is. In a huge leap to reverse the climate crisis, the National Treasure is establishing a new Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research.

Its main focus? To work with the global scientific community and lawmakers to find ways to halt the harmful effects of global warming. This center, which is one of six

that Morgan has created in the last five years, is here as a result of Gov. Wes Moore’s recent FY25 budget. The plan is for the State of Maryland to invest $3 million per year into the center.



Taking action against #ClimateChange, Morgan State launches its innovative Center for Urban & Coastal Climate Science Research in collaboration with the State of Maryland, paving the way for impactful solutions through advanced research. #R2NextStopR1 https://t.co/XpYrwptH4N — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) February 20, 2024

The HBCU says, “Through research, education, and public service, the interdisciplinary Center for Urban and Coastal Climate Science Research will produce research on climate change to benefit the City of Baltimore, Maryland, and coastal regions across the U.S. and beyond.”