Morgan gets more federal funds for specialized biomedical research

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University has received a $20 million federal grant to beef up its biomedical research center.

The RCMI at Morgan focuses on chronic conditions (like cancer, diabetes, HIV and COVID) that disproportionately affect minority groups, especially those living in urban Baltimore, announced the university today.

The $20.9 million grant from National Institutes of Health will fund five more years of research, including upgrading laboratory technology as needed and supporting career development for junior investigators.

RCMI was launched in 2019 with a $14.2 million from NIH (specifically, its division for Minority Health and Health Disparities).

The center's investigation into chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, asthma, cancer and neurological disorders have led to new prevention and treatment strategies, said the university.

