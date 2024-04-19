More wetlands are coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Although wetlands may be... mucky.... they're invaluable when it comes to reducing flooding, filtering water, and giving animals a place to live.

Pretty soon, you'll be seeing more wetlands around Baltimore.

The Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative broke ground Friday on its first wetland restoration project.

The 10-acre Hanover Street Wetlands, located near MedStar Harbor Hospital, will soon be a living shoreline.

"We're going to go from a waterfront that is hard to access that is not hugely attractive, that is designed for cars and vehicles, to a landscape that is designed for the residents of Baltimore. There will be trails, there will be wetlands, there will be beautiful, lush landscapes," said Brad Rogers, executive director of the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.

They expect the wetland to be finished by late 2025.