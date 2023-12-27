More than 2,700 guns have been seized in 2023, says BPD

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police announced more than 2,700 guns have been seized in 2023.

Just this past week, police made 64 arrests for handgun and narcotics violations.

Citywide Gun & Drug Seizures



Baltimore Police Officers continue their efforts to arrest the individuals responsible for violence in Baltimore City.



In the past seven days, officers recovered these weapons and drugs, and have made 64 arrests for handgun & narcotics violations.… pic.twitter.com/eFzgbKIFtZ — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 27, 2023

In 2022, police seized 2,506 guns off the streets.

Currently, Baltimore is sitting at 2,731 guns seized.

“We're going to be focused on guns. We're going to be focused on removing guns from the street, people who are using them, but also manufacturers and traffickers. Whoever is on the path that helps the violence happen in the city, everybody will be held accountable. But one group, one group has seen an increase in non-fatal shooting victims. And that's young people,” Mayor Brandon Scott said during his end of the year recap.

Over the year, Baltimore has taken many approaches in reducing gun violence in the city, whether through peace walks, violence prevention groups and even ceasefire weekends.

With just a couple days left in 2023, police could exceed 2,800 guns seized in the year, increasing the amount seized in 2022 by nearly 300.

Guns accounted for the weapon in the vast majority of the homicides recorded this year. Fewer than 15% of murders this year had a different cause.

Homicides are down year over year by about 21%.

If trends hold, Baltimore City could have less than 300 homicides this year, something the city hasn't seen in nearly a decade.