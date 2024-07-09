More speed cameras being activated in Baltimore County

TOWSON — School may be out but you still better slow down in a school zone. Baltimore County wants to fine those who don't.

Five new speed cameras are being activated on Thursday in the following school zones:



Cromwell Valley Elementary School, 900 block of Providence Rd

Lyons Mill Elementary School, 4300 block of Owings Mills Blvd

Franklin High School, 100 block of Franklin Blvd

Pretty Boy Elementary School, 19800 block of Middletown Rd

Redeemer Classical Christian School, 6400 block of Mount Vista Rd

You won't get fined for the first 30 days these are activated. Drivers going 12 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a warning.

After that 30-day grace period, you will be fined $40.

The cameras operate Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.