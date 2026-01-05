More raccoon shenanigans in Virginia, this one wasn't drunk but he sure was Angry!

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Last month we told you about a raccoon ransacking a Virginia liquor store, getting drunk, and then passing out in the bathroom.

Maybe there's something in the water there, but we've learned of another raccoon that was up to some shenanigans right before New Year's Eve.

This latest adventure takes us to Loudoun County, Virginia where this furry fella somehow found itself stuck inside a spare tire.

Unlike our bandit friend from early last month, this raccoon was not drunk, yet we're told he was "very angry about the whole situation!"

Thanks to the good folks at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, this mischievous critter was rescued, vaccinated, fed, and finally freed, all within 24 hours.

"Thank you to the finders who recognized this as an emergency and took the steps necessary to get him help without risking any direct exposure to this high-risk rabies vector species," Blue Ridge Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.