More money to grow Maryland's budding cannabis industry

MARYLAND — There's more money to grow the budding cannabis industry in Maryland, and to expand telework across the state.

The Maryland Department of Commerce launches its Social Equity License Application Assistance Reimbursement Grants February 19th. The grants help small cannabis businesses with 50 or fewer employees by funding 50% of eligible expenses up to $5,000. Complete application details can be found on their website.

Plus the next round of the Business Telework Assistance Grant Program launches March 11th. The program gives grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework for their employees. An application will be uploaded to their website.

