More lanes open following truck fire on I-95 N

A truck fire close to the City/County line on I-95 brought units from both jurisdictions, stalling traffic just before the exit to I-895.

A Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson tells WMAR-2 News that no one was injured in the fire.

Baltimore City sent fire trucks to the scene around 3:20 this afternoon.

Baltimore County remained on scene after Baltimore City units left at about 4:45.

As of 5:45, several construction and utility vehicles were on scene and appeared to be attempting to remove the remains of the tractor-trailer.

It appeared that workers were beginning to open up the right lane as of 5:45 p.m.