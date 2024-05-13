More funds and resources are on the way for the Park Heights neighborhood

BALTIMORE — Park Heights is getting the much-needed love it deserves. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the neighborhood has been added as the ninth Baltimore Main Street District.

Baltimore’s Main Streets program stands on the four-point model of economic vitality: design, promotion, and organization. In practice, this initiative will boost the economy of Park Heights by providing support to businesses and community development, enhancing the revitalization party already going on.

“This designation is not only a result of the work that’s already been done, it will help unlock resources and support to ensure that the progress continues in a way that benefits all Park Heights residents,” says Scott. “As a product of the neighborhood, I know that Park Heights’ greatest asset is its people, and I could not be prouder of those who are working every single day to make it the best version of itself."

City Hall says a number of projects are already underway in Park Heights.

