Moore to lead trade mission to Japan, South Korea in April

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore will be in Asia from April 11 through 18 for a trade mission, continuing a tradition for Maryland governors.

The trip to key trade partners Japan and Korea will spotlight the state's leadership in quantum technology research and innovation, life sciense, and aerospace engineering, according to a press release.

Maryland does almost $8 billion in trade annually, on average, with Japan and South Korea. (For comparison, former governor Larry Hogan's administration noted in 2022 an average $4 billion in trade with Japan.)

Moore noted that “Japan and South Korea are two of Maryland's closest trade partners... I don't leave Maryland without bringing new opportunities back with me—and this trade mission is no different."

Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Harry Coker, Jr., cited the state's "diverse and welcoming community" and "access to hundreds of global decision makers and foreign embassies" as key advantages.