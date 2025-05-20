Moore hosts final bill signing as legislature considers overriding vetoes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's budget was signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Wes Moore, raising taxes and fees by approximately $1.6 billion while cutting spending by about $1.5 billion.

"This was not just about balancing the budget. It was about weathering two very distinct and individual storms. A financial crisis and a fiscal crisis. And a new White House that is determined to attack our economy," said Moore.

The budget balances what was a $3.3 billion deficit coming into the year.

"I think it's important to remind folks where we were taking a $3.3 billion deficit and turning it into what ended up being a $2.4 billion cash reserve and surplus," said Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Changes from how people act to if they move to avoid the taxes or even actions from the federal government could impact Maryland's fiscal outlook.

"Obviously, like every other state, we have to balance the budget," said Delegate Brian Chisholm, R-Anne Arundel County. "It is balanced for one day, and it's on paper only."

In addition to the budget, Moore signed the Next Generation Energy Act, which aims to reduce red tape hurdles for solar energy production.

"I think that energy and the budget are still driving everything. We're forcing far too many energy companies out of this state," said Chisholm.

Moore's veto announcement came Friday, shocking some.

One notable veto was of a bill that would have allowed increased funding for the Maryland Heritage Areas Coalition. Moore cited fiscal implications in his explanation for the veto.

"this was so startling to us all, given the, um, you know, the almost unanimous vote in the General Assembly and that we have been working with members of the governor's office and his team. So we were very startled by that," said Lucille Walker with the coalition.

The veto of a bill to study reparations for slavery in Maryland also faced backlash. The Legislative Black Caucus criticized Moore, saying, "Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it. Instead, the state's first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement," the caucus said in a statement.

In his letter explaining the veto, Moore said, "I strongly believe now is not the time for another study. Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people that we serve."

Moore also vetoed specific line items in the budget. The legislature will have 30 days to decide whether to override these vetoes.

The next time the legislature is in session they will have to consider all of the vetoed bills.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.