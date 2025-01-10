Moore focusing on government inefficiencies to address budget issues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore announced an executive order to look for inefficiencies in state government.

An outside consulting firm will look for added expenses in things like fleet management or purchasing equipment.

The governor's office saying that at times two departments could be buying the same item for different prices.

"It's the same laptop whether it's issued to you at the Department of Labor or it's the same laptop at the Department of Commerce. You know what is different, how much you pay for them," said Moore in a cabinet meeting Friday morning.

The office hopes to save $50 million in fiscal year 2026 and expand on it in the coming years.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, Governor Moore will introduce his budget.

In it, he has to make up a $3 billion difference in what the state is set to spend versus how much it can afford.

"How can we be more efficient? These are taxpayer dollars. They deserve better, they deserve greater accountability," said Moore.

Senate President Bill Ferguson blamed the budget increase on entitlement programs.

Things the state has to cover for people by law, like medicaid or social security.

"When we look at how we got here today we know that it's entitlement spending. It's not some reckless spending from year's past," said Ferguson.

Moore has announced plans for $2 billion in cuts.

The budget he introduces will get changed by the House, then the Senate.

"We will review it in depth and we will look for additional places to cut and alter," said Ferguson.

Republicans have put forth their ideas for making up the budget shortfall.

"Some elements of the blueprint need to be reformed and modified," said Del. Jason Buckel in a press conference Wednesday.

"We have proven that we can solve our surplus without tax hikes," said Senator Justin Ready.

"We're cutting our nose off to spite our face by passing one billion dollars of unworkable climate solution legislation that's going to cost billions of dollars to implement," said Del. Jesse Pippy.

Moore and Ferguson have long said they have a high bar for raising taxes or fees.

Questions about defining what that high bar is were side stepped in the press conference.

"Every tool will be on the table and I think there is going to be robust debate about the balance between cuts and whether revenues are necessary," said Ferguson in a response to a question about what his high bar for raising taxes is.

Maryland's budget impacts everyone in the state.

We'll know more about how this could impact people when the budget is released Wednesday.