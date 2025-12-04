Months-Long investigation leads to Montgomery County firefighter's arrest on child pornography charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A months-long investigation has led to the arrest of a volunteer firefighter in Montgomery County.

Evan Morrison, 18, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Morrison served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT with the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Bethesda Fire Department since 2023, but he has been removed from all volunteer activities following notification of the investigation.

According to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, he has not been operational since that time and no longer has access to any facilities, equipment, systems, or records.

On February 19, a tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a social media account that was suspected of being used to possess child pornography.

The tip was sent to the Montgomery County Police Department, which traced the associated IP address to a home in Kensington, Maryland. That account was identified as being connected to Morrison.

Police executed a search warrant at Morrison's home on Wednesday, October 30, and seized multiple electronic devices.

Morrison was arrested on Sunday, November 30, and was held without bond.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.