Montgomery County teen killed on family vacation in Puerto Rico

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old from Montgomery County was killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico during the Fourth of July weekend, according to ABC 7 - WJLA.

On July 1, Puerto Rico prosecutors said Tommy Grays was on a beach in Isla Verde with his uncle and stepfather when one of his family members got into an altercation with another man.

That man was later identified as 23-year-old Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez.

Negociado de la Policía P.R., Twitter



Officials said the altercation turned fatal when Rosado Martínez allegedly shot the three Marylanders and Grays was killed. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect shot the victims with a "weapon he was carrying illegally."

WJLA reports Rosado Martinez was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and illegally firing a firearm, for which he did not have a license.