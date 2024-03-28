Montgomery County Police searching for coyote who attacked two women

BURTONSVILLE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are in search of a coyote that reportedly attacked two women.

The first report came in Thursday around 9:44am.

A woman claimed to be walking her dog on Patuxent Drive, near Watershed Park, when she was attacked.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

Later in the afternoon at about 3:44 police were called to the 3600 block of Bell Road in Burtonsville.

A woman there said she was attacked, but claims to have fought off the coyote by stabbing it.

As of publishing time, the coyote has not been located.

Police are encouraging area residents to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

If you see the coyote do not approach, instead call 911 or animal services at 240-773-5925.