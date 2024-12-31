Montgomery County Police peacefully resolve 15 hour long standoff with fellow officer

BETHESDA, Md. — A Montgomery County Police officer suffering from a personal mental health crisis is safe and receiving proper medical care.

The officer was on duty December 29 when their supervisor noticed "unusual behavior."

Fellow officers went to check on their colleague who was sitting in a patrol car at Falls Road and Potomac Tennis Lane, in Bethesda.

This turned into a 15-hour negotiation, resulting in area road closures.

The incident was peacefully resolved around 6pm on December 30.

"Resources remain available for officers and staff facing stress or mental health challenges, and MCPD continues to prioritize the well-being of its personnel," police said in a press release. "The Montgomery County Department of Police appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during this time."