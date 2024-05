SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two men are dead following a shooting in Silver Spring Sunday evening.

Just before 7:00 pm, officers arrived at Nolte Local Park in the 200 block of Denver Road and found two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Those victims, Quincy Johnson and D'Andre Wint, despite life-saving efforts, were pronounced dead on scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

If you have any information, contact police at 1-866-411-8477.

You can also put in a tip here.