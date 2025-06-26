Montgomery County Police helps Missouri father reunite with missing daughters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Missouri family was made whole again with help from the Montgomery County Police Department.

On Wednesday, police responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Wisconsin Avenue for a check-the-welfare call.

Officers found three females, two children and a woman, sleeping on the hotel's patio.

The children, who police say were wearing dirty clothes, did not initially respond or engage with the officers.

Concerned for the welfare of the children, officers contacted Child Protective Services and requested the Mobile Crisis Team, who also expressed concern.

All three females were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation.

Investigators later found that the adult woman was the mother of the two girls.

The girls' father, whose contact information was found via a database search, told police that his wife, a 36-year-old woman, and their two daughters, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, were reported missing in Missouri three years ago.

The case was not entered into the National Crime Information Center because the family was last seen in Florida.

Police say the children's father arrived in Montgomery County and has since been reunited with his daughters.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.