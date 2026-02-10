Montgomery County Police fear more victims of 1980s sexual assault suspect

BETHESDA, Md. — Police believe a Virginia man accused of a pair of sexual assaults in Montgomery County, Maryland decades ago, could have more victims.

Carl Rice Jr. was arrested and charged in December 2025 on two counts each of first-degree rape and kidnapping.

The first incident happened in June of 1988 when a woman reported being sexually assaulted while leaving the Friendship Heights Metro station.

More than two years later, on September 19, 1990, another woman told police she was sexually assaulted in Bethesda by a man called Kevin who offered to drive her home.

Last February detectives received a DNA match linking Rice to the 1988 incident.

Now investigators are concerned there may be additional victims who've yet to come forward, considering Rice has a criminal history in other jurisdictions related to rape and sexual assault.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Rice should call Montgomery County Police Major at 240-773-5070 or 1-866-411-8477.

