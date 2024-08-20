Montgomery Co. Public Schools teacher arrested in connection to a fentanyl-related death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a man back in March 2024.

Police obtained a warrant for the home of Sarah Katherine Magid, a first-grade teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools.

After the search, she was taken into custody without incident for violations of Maryland's controlled dangerous substance statutes.

Investigations revealed the victim, a D.C. native, was in Montgomery County in the days leading up to his death.

They also found that the victim had been in contact with Magid.

She was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where she currently waits for a bond hearing.