Monopoly: Baltimore Edition debuting in fall 2025 and you can weigh in on game spaces

BALTIMORE — Have you always wanted to own the Inn Harbor? How about Fells Point? This fall, you might get the chance!

Mr. Monopoly wants your input to add Baltimore businesses, non-profits, and landmarks to replace the game's traditional squares.

“Baltimore is such a unique community with a rich history. We aim to ensure that MONOPOLY: BALTIMORE Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Baltimore locals and tourists love about this charming city,” said Tim Barney, a Top Trumps representative, in a statement.

“Each organization being considered must have established longevity/legacy, credibility, and community engagement. It’s all about immortalizing the best of the best in our game. We’re looking for the places and things that are quintessentially Baltimore and that truly call it home.”

You can submit square suggestions here or by emailing Baltimore@toptrumps.com. You have until the end of the first week in April to make suggestions.

The Community Chest and Chance cards will also represent Baltimore.

There will be a big launch party in the fall of 2025, at a location to be determined.

Top Trumps USA is the American division of Winning Moves International and the creator of classic games and puzzles, including the Baltimore edition of Monopoly.