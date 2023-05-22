Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Money Matters: Top Mistakes Every Decade Makes

Money
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money
Posted at 8:46 PM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 20:46:47-04

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- As we age, our relationship with money changes. However, whether you’re in your 20s, 30s, or even 60s, there are money mistakes that you’re making that could be costing you thousands.

“The same old money mistakes that have been talked about for generations is living outside of your means,” says Renee Varga a Certified Public Accountant with Moss, Krusick & Associates, LLC.

But certain money mistakes are more common for certain age groups. In your 20s, racking up too much student debt is one of the most common mistakes. Taking out more than a 30 thousand dollars loan for a profession that pays less than six figures could have you paying back your loan for decades.

In your 30s, not starting to invest is a big mistake. Start up by building up an emergency cash fund, then tackle maximizing your retirement account.

“The 401k. If you, if it's offered by your employer, take advantage of it. Especially at the, a young age,” said Varga.

The biggest mistake people in their 40s make is not aggressively paying down their debts. According to data from the federal reserve bank of New York, people in their 40s had the most debt of any age group, averaging about 78 thousand dollars per person. Raiding your retirement fund in your 50s or co-signing loans in your 60s are costly mistakes to make. Being on the edge of retirement, you need every penny you can save.

Another common mistake in your 50s and 60s is not delegating financial responsibilities before cognitive degeneration sets in. According to a Georgetown University study, the peak financial decision-making age is 53. Waiting until your 70s or 80s can lead to costly financial mistakes like not reading the fine print on investment accounts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices