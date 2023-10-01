Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Money Matters: Creating Cash Savvy Kids

Money
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Money
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 17:40:18-04

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — A survey conducted by Greenlight found that 74 percent of teens don’t feel confident about their financial education. Another study found that four out of five parents wish they learned more about money as a kid. So, how can you raise kids who are financially intelligent?

A study from the University of Cambridge found that lifelong money habits are largely established by age seven! The researchers discovered that kids observe money behaviors and attitudes at a very early age – and they imitate what they see. The good news is you can help your kids develop a savvy money mindset.

First, use effective language. Be sure to communicate that you are in control of your financial situation. Instead of saying “we can’t afford that,” try, “that’s not how we choose to spend our money. we want to put savings first.” Next, take advantage of teachable moments. For instance, when you’re shopping, point out discounted items and show your kids how much they can save by purchasing something on sale. Also, help your little ones create a budget! One way to do this is to give them small, regular allowances for chores. Then, help them divide their earnings into needs, wants, savings, and charity, with dedicated jars for each. Experts recommend encouraging kids to put between 10 percent and 20 percent of their new earnings into savings. Experts say it’s also important to train your kids to avoid impulse purchases. Encourage your child to wait at least a day before they decide to buy anything over 15 dollars.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices