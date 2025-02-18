Monday "road rage" incident went from Pasadena to Brooklyn area

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A "road-rage" incident began in the Pasadena area and continued to I-695/Ritchie Highway, said Anne Arundel County police.

Glenn Anthony Atkins, 66, of Brooklyn, was arrested after police responded for an assault at about 9:50 a.m. Feb. 17, in the area of Route 10 and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

He allegedly pointed a gun at a 28-year-old woman on Route 10, said police.

The victim got away and called police.

Officers determined the suspect vehicle, a black 2024 Ford Bronco, was in Brooklyn and arrested Atkins there.

The handgun used in the assault was not found.

Atkins was ordered held without bond on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to online court records.