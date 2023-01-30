Moms Demand Action to host advocacy day at the State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Moms Demand Action is taking the fight for stricter gun laws to the state's capital.

In the next few months the goal is to get four different pieces of legislation passed.

The first addresses changes made by the Bruen Supreme Court ruling, the second holds bad actors in the gun manufacturing community accountable.

“The third priority is addressing qualified immunity for police officers and the final one is getting into safe storage of firearms and making sure all gun owners are locking up their guns securely," said Melissa Ladd with Moms Demand Action (MDA).

Maryland’s gun laws are more strict than other states across the country. Despite that, MDA says there’s still work to be done.

“More than 725 people die each year in Maryland from guns. So, we are moving in the right track but there are areas we need to do better in," said Ladd.

Tomorrow, more than 400 volunteers converge on Annapolis. In the morning the group will hold a rally outside of the state house.

“This is a chance for our supporters to talk to their lawmakers. We have over 140 meetings scheduled with lawmakers," Ladd added.

The group also hosts educational events on firearm safety along with safe storage.