Moms Demand Action push lawmakers to pass stricter gun legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The rainy cold morning couldn’t push the steadfast and determined moms away.

Mothers from Cumberland to Cambridge descended on Annapolis to bend the ear of lawmakers in search of stricter gun laws.

Moms like Melissa Willey, whose child was killed at Great Mills High School in 2018.

“A child had access to a gun in his family's home, put it into his sweatshirt and brought it into the school," said Willey.

Two days after the shooting, Willey had to make the unthinkable decision to take her daughter off life support.

“Jaelynn was shot in the head going to her math class at 7:57," Willey explained.

There’s a difference for Moms Demand Action this year, Governor Wes Moore joined the group this morning.

The group feels the new governor is on their side as they push for stricter gun laws.

“Because we are here to address the issues that you all have been fighting for and advocating for and letting you know that right now, we have got your back and your issues are ours," said Moore.

Moms Demand Action is advocating for four different issues to be addressed; qualified immunity, changes from the Bruen case which made getting concealed carry permits easier, safe gun storage and holding gun manufacturers accountable.

The goal is to cut down on the more than 700 people who die by guns in Maryland each year.

“Children should not be afraid to go to school," said Willey.

More than 400 volunteers from the group spoke to over 140 lawmakers throughout the day.

While Maryland has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, gun homicides are extremely high in our state.

According to Everytown, Maryland has the seventh highest gun homicide rate in the country.

It’s why despite strict laws already on the books, Moms Demand Action is pushing for more.

