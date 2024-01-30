Moms Demand Action hosts annual gun advocacy day in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Mothers from Fruitland to Frostburg made the trek to Annapolis to bend the ear of lawmakers.

Rallying outside the State House in between sessions for the House and Senate.

"Don't stop," shouted Governor Wes Moore to the crowd.

"Won't stop," they responded.

It's an annual event for many of the Moms Demand Action members to push for stricter gun laws.

The group is focusing on three main goals.

Passing a bill to allow lawsuits against gun manufacturers, creating the center for firearm prevention and increased investment into community programs to lower gun violence.

"When the gun industry is immune, they sell guns to straw purchasers, when the gun industry is immune they fail to secure their inventory," said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, a Democrat from Montgomery County that sponsors the Gun Industry Accountability Act of 2024.

The bill to allow gun manufacturers to be sued if they don't follow the proper protocols set out by the state, faces an uphill battle.

The Senate President said today he supports the bill but worries if it will hold up to challenges that it's unconstitutional.

Republicans feel it's a waste of time.

"It's a terrible idea, groups like Moms Demand Action are a front group for getting democrats elected. You're gonna sue the gun manufacturers, pass all these laws... None of these things result in reductions in violence, reductions in crime," said Delegate Robin Grammer, a Republican from Baltimore County.

"I think it's patently absurd, I think it's the same as trying to sue McDonalds for people eating at McDonalds and for them having health related issues. You can't sue a manufacturer for making a product that's lawfully sold in America," said Delegate Lauren Arikan, a Republican from Harford County.

At the rally, the family of Nykayla Strawder stood off to the side, holding signs pushing for a bill in her name.

Strawder was killed in 2022 when a 9-year-old got hold of his grandmother's gun and shot her.

"Being a young Black man living in Baltimore City, it has impacted my life, my whole life from losing friends to losing other family members but this one hurt the most cause she was fifteen-years-old," said Bolon Zahir Xi Amaru, Strawder's cousin.

The state has passed a number of bills strengthening gun laws in recent years.

Making Maryland one of the strictest state's when it comes to firearms.