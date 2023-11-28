Mom of 13-year-old killed outside rec center calls for justice

BALTIMORE — For two years, Michelle Smith has been wondering who killed her daughter, Maliyah Turner.

It happened outside the Lillian Jones Recreation Center in Sandtown-Winchester.

"I haven't heard from anyone in two years. You know, I just want some justice for my daughter cause it's hard. The holiday time everybody is celebrating and I'm lost," said Smith.

For a few weeks after the murder, the community rallied around Turner's family.

Her mother said elected officials came to her funeral and promised justice.

Now, Smith feels like no one is working on her daughter's case.

"I want the people who are working on it to at least get in contact with me. You know, let me know they are working on it or doing something. You know my family is hurting." said Smith.

In the two years since Turner's death, the rec center has been closed.

Smith says the community was changed that day - and her world was turned upside down.

"It's been a struggle for me, it's been a struggle for me, dad, my sister, my friends, the community, the community even went down after that," said Smith.

Liza Holley is another mother who lost a child to gun violence.

Her son was shot and killed two and half years ago.

While her son's case was solved, she was here to support Smith and all the mother's who've lost kids to gun violence.

"No one should have to fight for justice in the murder of your child," said Holley.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest in Turner's case is $13,000.

Mayor Brandon Scott did release a statement saying:

"As is the case for every investigation, BPD continues to work diligently to find Maliyah’s killer. I personally was in contact with the family following their unimaginable loss and can assure them that we are doing everything in our power to close this case. It is important to note that we know there are adults out there who have information that could result in getting justice for Maliyah’s family, but refuse to step up and share information that could lead to an arrest. I am once again imploring them to do the right thing by Maliyah and her family, just as they would want if their own loved one had been killed. Our young people cannot and will not become just statistics, we’re talking about a young woman who was taken away from the world before she even began growing into her full potential.





My administration has made youth justice a priority. We have developed and will continue to build out a comprehensive set of strategies and initiatives to address youth-involved violence ranging from enforcement to diversion and prevention efforts. As a result of this approach, youth homicides are down 30% compared to this time last year.







The overall reductions we are seeing in homicides – down 20.5% – and nonfatal shootings – down 8.6% – are the product of my administration’s work to realign systems and implement evidence-based strategies to address violence as a public health issue. When I took office Baltimore was grappling with 335 homicides and 721 nonfatal shootings, now thanks to our comprehensive approach to public safety that combines constitutional, proactive law enforcement, accountability for individuals driving violence in our city, stronger collaboration across all public safety agencies, and efforts to address the root causes of violence Baltimore is on course to see less than 300 homicides for the first time in nine years.







This is meaningful progress, but we understand that it is not enough. Any life lost in Baltimore is one too many. We will continue working to build a better, safer Baltimore for everyone, no matter where they live.”





BPD sent a statement saying: "This investigation is open and ongoing. Our Victim Services Unit has and continues to be in touch with Ms. Turner’s family to provide resources and case updates when available."