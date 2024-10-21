Mom and son turn lemonade stand into business

TOWSON — If smellavision was a thing, you’d be perfumed with lemon essence coming from this cup.

This is Cam Baker of Towson. He’s 11. And making lemonade is his business.

Last summer, Cam told his mom, Melissa, that he wanted to start a business. What they came up with is not your typical lemonade stand. Their business is Main Squeeze Lemonade.

“Instead of making a big jug of lemonade and sitting outside for hours and selling it for fifty cents a cup, we could do something a little more fancy,” Melissa says.

Cam made about $350 the first day. So, when summer ended, they kept going. They started selling lemonade at farmer’s markets and community events.

“So then we just like started working around that, finding out what we could do, how we could do it, where we could set up,” Cam says. “And it just grew like where we are now, just like a pretty successful business.”

Cam has learned a lot about running a business in a year’s time. Things like fractions and measurements. And he knows business terms most sixth graders don’t.

“Advertising basically just helps grow your business, get more people interested in it,” Cam says. “It’s really good for if you just started a small business as well.”

Cam’s idea to earn some summer cash has become the family business. His mom, a retired firefighter, orders supplies, like 150 pounds of lemons at a time. His older brother and sister work for him.

“It’s nice,” he says. “I get to hang out with them.”

And with Dad’s help, they sometimes do two events at a time. Cam says it can only grow from here.

“If we grow big enough and large enough that we can start an HQ, and sell our product all over the country, all fresh and main squeezed,” he says.

To find out where Cam’s Main Squeeze Lemonade will be at next, go to their Facebook page.