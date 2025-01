QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputy Fire Marshals are on the scene of a mobile fire in Queen Anne's County.

Officials say the call came in around 2:15 pm on Wednesday in the 400 block of Fox Meadow Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the bodies of two victims inside the home.

The scene remains active.

*This is a developing story and more information will be provided once made available.*