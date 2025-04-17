Mobile home fire leaves man dead in Cecil County

EARLEVILLE, Md. — A mobile home fire leaves a man dead in Cecil County.

Flames broke out Wednesday, sometime after 10pm, along Kent Road in Earleville.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire crews got the scene under control in about 30 minutes, limiting the response to one alarm.

Unfortunately during the process, firefighters discovered human remains.

The State Fire Marshal's Office believes the blaze began inside the mobile home, but didn't rule on the official cause.

An autopsy will determine the identity of the body.