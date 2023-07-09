Mobile home fire in Hampstead claims the life of 70-year-old man

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Officials are investigating after a mobile caught fire in Hampstead on Saturday.

Just after 1:00 p.m., firefighters from the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2400 block of Fairmont Road for reports of a house on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the Rockbrook Trailer Park and noticed a heavy fire in the back of the mobile home.

After they entered, they found someone inside the home, a 70-year-old man, who is said to be the owner of the home.

Officials say the fire originated in the rear bedroom, which is where the victim was located.

Smoke alarms were said to be inside the residence but it's unknown if they were activated at the time of the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.

Two other family members were living in the residence but were not home during the time of the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing.