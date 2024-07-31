Mixing it up at SALA with art and academics

BALTIMORE — One summer program takes learning outside the classroom, puts it on the stage, and in art galleries.

Up-and-coming artists across Baltimore showed off what they learned the past few weeks in the program.

The Summer Arts for Learning Academy (SALA) held an art show and performance at Henderson Hopkins Elementary School.

The academy mixes art with academics to keep minds sharp over the summer.

“You see them learning math through the lens of an artist,” said Kelley Taylor, site director of Henderson Hopkins.

“You see them learning, you know, more of their literacy. And instead of just reading the book, they engage in a book, doing the tableau, you know, creating a script behind the book. So, they really jump into the academics, but it's in a different lens through the arts."

SALA teaches over 20,000 students across eight locations in the city.