Mix 106.5 kicks off their annual Radiothon for John's Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE — Thursday kicked off Mix 106.5's Annual Radio-thon for Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Part of the event includes children sharing their stories of treatment, with music to watch.

The Director of the Johns Hopkins Pediatrics says although their stories can be emotional, at the end of the day, it's about hope.

"We accept that children are going to suffer, that bad things happen, but we're going to be there every single time to make a difference for children to bring the very best that we have in medicine and in all of the surrounding activities like child life and nutrition. We are about creating hope," said Margaret Moon.

Since the Radio-thon started in 1990, it's raised nearly $27 million.

The money goes toward things like technology upgrades, patient care, and research.