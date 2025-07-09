Missing Severna Park man's body found at Shenandoah National Park

BALTIMORE — After a two- day search the body of a missing Severna Park man was found at Shenandoah National Park.

Search teams found the body of Robert "Bob" Bieri on Monday, July 7, near Lewis Falls.

Bieri, 61, was reported missing on July 5.

Officials say he was last seen off-trail in the vicinity of Lewis Falls.

The park, located in Virginia, activated a full-scale operation later that evening.

Numerous agencies helped with the search including the Maryland State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Department of Wildlife and Recreation.

There's no word on the cause of Bieri's death.