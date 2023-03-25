Missing person found dead in back of car; roommate arrested and charged

BALTIMORE — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of 22-year-old Jeffrey Brooks Jr.

Brooks was reported missing on Thursday by concerned family members who stated that Brooks had not shown up to work earlier in the morning.

According to police, the family also told them the 22-year-old had gotten into a physical altercation with his roommate the evening prior.

On March 24, the roommate, now identified as 24-year-old Markis Russell, was taken into custody for questioning.

Around 10:45 p.m., police discovered Brooks’ body in the back of his car in the 6800 block of Harford Road. He was found with a gunshot wound.

Brooks has been charged with the murder of Jeffrey Brooks, Jr. Russell is currently at Central Booking, where he is waiting to see a court commissioner.

In a statement, police credit the active participation of the Brooks family with helping solve the case.

"Had it not been for the active participation and cooperation of the Brooks' family, this case would not have been solved, Jeffrey Brooks, Jr., would still be missing, and his killer would still be at large."