Missing Pennsylvania teen was allegedly carrying knives, CO2 on school property in Frederick

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — A missing Pennsylvania teenager found in Frederick has been criminally charged for allegedly carrying dangerous weapons on school property.

Thursday morning Frederick County Sheriff's deputies got word of Jesse Allen Crow, 15, showing students two large knives aboard a school bus.

When the bus arrived at Middletown High School, Crow got off but walked away from the school. It was learned he was reported missing out of Pennsylvania.

The bus driver alerted administrators of what happened, leading to all area schools including Middletown High, Middle, and Elementary going into “secure” status.

Deputies and other partnering agencies launched a search for Crow.

Along the way they found his book bag, five knives and multiple CO2 canisters.

Within three hours Crow was located hiding in a residential neighborhood. After being taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office charged Crow with four counts of carrying dangerous weapons on school property, and one count of disturbing school operations.

“The quick actions of our deputies and partner law enforcement agencies, along with all the help from the community prevented this event from having a very different outcome,” said Capt. Jeff Eyler, FCSO Patrol Operation commander. “

