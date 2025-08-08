Missing non-verbal child found alive in pond in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department safely located a missing 6-year-old non-verbal child with autism after he was reported missing.

He was found in the middle of a pond behind the Germantown Library.

Wednesday evening, officers were flagged down in the 19800 block of Century Blvd., by a person who reported their child had been missing for about 45 minutes.

More officers arrived to the area and found the boy playing in the pond.

Police say the boy was rescued and after an evaluation, the boy was determined to be ok.

Officers say they locate an average of three to eight people on the autism spectrum each week.