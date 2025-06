BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 54-year-old man.

His name is Genesis Collins. Mr. Collins was last seen on June 16th, 2025, in the 1700 block of Carswell Street in East Baltimore.

This is in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood.

Collins is 6 ft and weighs 295 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Genesis Collins is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.