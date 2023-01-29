Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park

Caution tape
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Don Ryan/AP
Caution tape surrounds the scene of a wind-damaged tree in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014. Forecasters say frigid air will continue to gust Wednesday through parts of Oregon, including the Columbia River Gorge and the Portland area with snow expected to move into the region by Thursday.(AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Caution tape
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 16:48:06-05

MONTGOMERY CO. — Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley on Saturday.

The victim, who is identified as Keylin Chavez-Dominguez, was reported missing on January 2. She was last seen by family and friends on December 30.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to have the autopsy conducted.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices