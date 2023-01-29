Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park

MONTGOMERY CO. — Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley on Saturday.

The victim, who is identified as Keylin Chavez-Dominguez, was reported missing on January 2. She was last seen by family and friends on December 30.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to have the autopsy conducted.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).