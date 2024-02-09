Watch Now
Missing 2-year-old found in Annapolis

Posted at 4:48 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 16:48:32-05

ANNAPOLIS — Annapolis Police have found 2-year-old Essenxe Nettie Ann Simms, who was declared missing on Thursday. Simms who was in the care of her father, John Simms Jr., had an active first degree assault warrant out for his arrest.

The Annapolis Police Twitter page stated, "The child has been located and is safe. Her father is in custody and the child will remain in the care of her paternal grandmother. Thank you for your concern and support."

